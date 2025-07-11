Families and furry friends invited to ‘Paws in the Park’ July 27

The City of Lynnwood is set to host its second annual Paws in the Park, welcoming families and their pets for a celebration of their four-legged friends.

The event is scheduled for Sunday, July 27 from 10 a.m. to noon at Lynndale Dog Park, 7512 Olympic View Dr.

Attendees can expect a pet parade, costume contests, prizes and giveaways, along with opportunities to interact with local pet-oriented vendors. The event is free and open to the public.

Pets can enter four contests throughout the event: Best trick, best costume, pet/owner look alike and most unique pet. No preregistration is required and winners will receive a custom trophy.

The event is still accepting vendor applications through July 14. Businesses, nonprofits and other organizations are encouraged to apply.

All pets at the event should have visible ID tags and remain on a leash accompanied by an adult at all times. Pets are also required to have a rabies vaccination and to be at least six months old. Owners are responsible for cleaning their pets waste, and any pet that shows signs of aggression will be asked to leave, the city’s website reads.

For more information, visit the city’s event page.

