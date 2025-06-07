Families attend Lynnwood Police ‘Cops & Kids’ event Saturday at Alderwood Mall

Scores of families attended Lynnwood’s Cops & Kids event at Alderwood Saturday while enjoying the warm, sunny day and food and cold drinks from the nearby food court.
Cops & Kids builds positive relationships between local law enforcement and the community’s youth through hands-on learning and meeting with police officers and public safety allies. Kids explored police vehicles, learned about how the K-9 Unit works and participated in physical fitness activities.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.