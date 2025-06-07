Families attend Lynnwood Police ‘Cops & Kids’ event Saturday at Alderwood Mall

Lynnwood Police Chief Cole Langdon (center) speaks during a K-9 Unit demonstration at Lynnwood’s Cops & Kids event at Alderwood Mall outside of the food court. (Photos by Nick Ng)

Scores of families attended Lynnwood’s Cops & Kids event at Alderwood Saturday while enjoying the warm, sunny day and food and cold drinks from the nearby food court.

Cops & Kids builds positive relationships between local law enforcement and the community’s youth through hands-on learning and meeting with police officers and public safety allies. Kids explored police vehicles, learned about how the K-9 Unit works and participated in physical fitness activities.

Many families came out to Lynnwood’s Cops & Kids event on a warm Saturday morning.
Families take turns entering the SWAT truck.
Lynnwood police cadets help kids make their own fingerprints.
Lynnwood Police Chief Cole Langdon says all K-9 Unit officers must undergo regular training and updates including animal handling and law enforcement.
Officer Charles Thayer shows a young attendee how much pressure is needed to press her thumb to make a fingerprint.
Officer Tanner Hedlund listens to a young attendee’s question about what a drone is used for.
A booth displays car seat safety and features.
A booth on neighborhood watch.
Volunteers from Family Peace Association oversee craft activities for kids.
He now has to do 10 jumping jacks. This is part of a fitness promotion where participants win prizes after they complete an exercise.
“Take him down!” screams a parent as a Lynnwood officer tries to catch a football.
DJ Henski spins and mixes various songs during the Cops & Kids event in Lynnwood.
Families take turns looking inside a police vehicle.

