Families invited to Cops & Kids event June 4

Join the Lynnwood Police Department on June 4 for its annual Cops & Kids event. The event is free and the whole family is invited.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., kids can see police cars, motorcycles and specialty vehicles, as well as get to know officers from the department. K-9 demonstrations, prizes and games will also be available at the event.

Cops & Kids will be held at the Alderwood Mall Terraces, located at 3000 184th St. S.W.

Contact Lisa Wellington with any questions at lwellington@LynnwoodWA.gov.