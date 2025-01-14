Families invited to St. Thomas More School open house in Lynnwood Jan. 26

St. Thomas More School in Lynnwood invites families to attend its Catholic Schools Week kickoff event on Sunday, Jan. 26.

This special event will begin with a school-led Mass at 10:30 a.m., followed by a breakfast and introduction, and conclude with open house tours for visitors from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

St. Thomas More is located at 6511 176th St. S.W., Lynnwood. Learn more about the school here.

