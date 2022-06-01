Family art workshop at Edmonds’ Cascadia Art Museum June 4

A family art workshop exploring the works of Pacific Northwest artist Howard Duell is scheduled for noon-1 p.m. and 1-2 p.m. Saturday, June 4 at Cascadia Art Museum in Edmonds. The workshop is being presented by Cascadia Team Ambassadors, a group of six high school students who volunteer at the Cascadia Art Museum.

Howard Duell’s works, showcased at the Cascadia Art Museum, include a wide variety of genres, from colorful abstract paintings to intricately designed sculptures. During the Family Art Workshop, the ambassadors will provide a short tour of the museum’s Howard Duell exhibition, followed by a hands-on workshop where participants will have the opportunity to craft their own sculptures.

During the workshop, there will be air-dry clay, wire, and paint provided to create your own Duell-inspired masterpieces.

Learn more about the Family Art Workshop and sign up for a materials packet (supplies are limited) online at www.cascadiaartmuseum.org/family-art-workshops

The museum is located at 190 Sunset Ave. S., Edmonds. Parking is free.