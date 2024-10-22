Family friendly Halloween events at local churches

An increasing number of churches in South Snohomish County are joining the trend of providing special family friendly events for the Halloween season. This year’s offerings start on Friday, Oct. 25, and continue until Halloween evening.

Here is the listing of the free events being offered at local churches this year. (If you know of other events not included in this list, contact us at myedmondsnews@gmail.com.)

Fall Fest

Friday, Oct. 25; 6-8:30 p.m.

Mountlake Church

23302 56th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace

Game booths, hayrides, crafts, face painting, “Pie Your Pastor” booth, candy, showing of It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown

Mill Creek Kids Candy Crawl

Saturday, Oct. 26; 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Mill Creek Foursquare Church

1415 164th St. S.W., Lynnwood

Games, inflatables, corn hole, “Dunk a Pastor” dunk tank, popcorn, cotton candy, barbecue, candy

Pumpkin Palooza

Saturday, Oct. 26; 2-4 p.m.

Silver Creek Family Church

5326 176th St. S.W., Lynnwood

Trunk-or-treating, pumpkin painting, cake walk, candy

Trunk or Treat

Saturday, Oct. 26; 4-6 p.m.

Northlake Church

19029 North Road, Lynnwood

Trunk or treat, car show, prizes, photo booths, bouncy houses, hot cocoa and cider, candy

Kids’ Drive-in Movie Night

Saturday, Oct. 26; 5-8 p.m.

Open Door Baptist Church

17014 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood

Games, prizes, candy (kids make “cars” out of boxes to watch the movie from)

Trunk or Treat

Saturday, Oct. 26; 6-8 p.m.

Sound City Bible Church

17319 Larch Way, Lynnwood

Decorated cars, candy

Pumpkin Carving

Sunday, Oct. 27; noon-2 p.m.

Renew Church

2721 164th St. S.W., Lynnwood

Pumpkin carving, lunch (RSVP at ministry@renewlynnwood.church)

Trunk or Treat Halloween Hallways

Sunday, Oct. 27; 3-4:30 p.m.

Trinity Lutheran Church

6215 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood

Indoor trunk-or-treating, warm cocoa, treats, candy

Trunk or Treat

Sunday, Oct. 27; 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Edmonds Church of God

8224 220th St. S.W., Edmonds

Candy

Trunk or Treat

Sunday, Oct. 27; 4-6 p.m.

Gloria Dei Lutheran Church

3215 Larch Way, Lynnwood

Prizes, candy

Candy Crush

Sunday, Oct. 27; 5:30-7 p.m.

NW Church

19820 Scriber Lake Road #1; Lynnwood

Balloons, treats, hot chocolate, candy

Youth Harvest Party (for teens)

Wednesday, Oct. 30; 7-8:30 p.m.

Community Christian Fellowship

615 Glen St., Edmonds

Costumes, pumpkin carving

Trunk or Treat

Thursday, Oct. 31; 5-8 p.m.

Calvary Chapel Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W., Edmonds

Games, food, candy

Tropical Oasis Harvest Party

Thursday, Oct. 31; 5-8 p.m.

Westgate Chapel

22901 Edmonds Way, Edmonds

Games, prizes, candy

Community Fall Festival

Thursday, Oct. 31; 5:30-8:30 p.m.

New Song Church

23501 52nd Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace

Games, crafts, photo booth, inflatables, carnival food, skit performance, worship

Trunk & Treat

Thursday, Oct. 31; 6-8 p.m.

Alderwood Community Church

3403 Alderwood Mall Blvd., Lynnwood

Games, candy

— By Doug Petrowski



