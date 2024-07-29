Family, friends remember life of Jayda Woods-Johnson

Family and friends joined community members at Lynnwood’s Community Life Center Sunday to celebrate and remember the life of Jayda Robin Woods-Johnson. A student at Brier Terrace Middle School, she was killed by errant gunfire at Alderwood Mall July 3.

Some attendees helped themselves to snacks – offered in the lobby – which were Jayda’s favorites, while others wrote cards to her parents Tabatha and Jeremy Johnson and family members.

“Grieving is what we do alone; mourning is what we do together, and that’s what we’re here to do today,” said Support 7 Executive Director and Chaplain Shannon Sessions, who led the event. “A lot of you have been touched by her, and that’s why you’re here. And we’re grateful for that.”

After Pastor Chris Goldman gave an invocation, Jayda’s family members and classmates took turns to share their memories of her.

Cheryl Huffman, a close family friend of the Johnsons, gave a short biography of Jayda’s life and listed the names of surviving family members and close friends.

Tabatha said that her daughter was a “firecracker” even when she was a baby. “We didn’t always see eye to eye, and let me just say, that girl could give the meanest side eye,” she said. “But no matter how many times she got her phone taken, for even not keeping up with her chores…she always kept a positive outlook and will try to be better at things.”

Sometimes Jayda would play her music while singing and dancing so loud that she could not hear her own thoughts and had to turn the music down, her mother recalled. “Her ability to memorize every single word to a song or movie just after hearing it once is truly something special,” she said. “Our home is quiet now. No music. No random giggles coming from her room anymore. No rehearsing her favorite movie lines. No more random ‘I love you, Mommy’ snaps.”

After Rev. Dr. Paul Stoot gave a benediction, the Johnsons and their oldest son Darian were presented with white doves to release in the closing ceremony.

Cali Huffman, one of Jayda’s cousins, recalled their moments together at home, such as Jayda screaming at the sight of her own reflection at the top of the stairs and running away with Huffman when they saw a spider.

“Jayda’s time with us is far too short, but her impact was immeasurable,” Huffman said. “Thank you to everyone here today to remember her radiant soul. I know she would hug each and every one of you. And it would bring a twinkle to her eye to see how loved she truly is.”

— Story and photos by Nick Ng