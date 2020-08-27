Family of six displaced after early-morning duplex fire in north Lynnwood

A family of six was displaced after a fire left their duplex in north Lynnwood uninhabitable, according to South County Fire.

When fire crews arrived at the scene ust after 3 a.m., heavy black smoke billowed from the front of the two-story duplex located in the 3400 block of Lincoln Way. According to the Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire was most likely a cooking fire and crews managed to contain the fire to the kitchen area.

The damage to the residence was estimated at $35,000 and the other unit in the duplex was not damaged, said South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes.

No one was reported injured, and the Red Cross is assisting the displaced family by providing them with lodging and immediate assistance. Hynes said the family was awoken by the sound of their smoke alarm, giving them time to vacate the residence.

“A fire like this — in the early morning hours when residents are asleep — has the potential to be deadly without working smoke alarms,” she said. “In a fire, smoke is poisonous, hot and spreads fast. Working smoke alarms give you an early warning so you can get outside quickly.”

Smoke alarm and fire safety tips