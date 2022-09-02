Family-owned brewery now open in Lynnwood

What began as a passion project during the early stages of the pandemic has quickly become a dream turned reality for Brandon and Jordan Molina. This father-son duo has opened Peace of Mind Brewing at 18411 Highway 99 in Lynnwood, on Aug. 22.

“We are excited to finally pour for our community and for all the connections we are about to make,” Jordan Molina said. “It felt impossible at times, but it was the idea of having everyone here, having fun, making friends, laughing, smiling and enjoying beer that kept us going.”

The brewery features a rotating tap of the in-house beers, as well as guest taps from local breweries. The brewery describes itself as family- and dog-friendly, and will feature local artists’ artwork on their walls. While do not serve food, but have plans to host food trucks on site in the future, and allow outside food.

For a full list of their current beers on tap, visit www.peaceofmindbrewing.com.