Family Peace Association hosting all-ages summer party June 10

Family Peace Association USA is inviting families with young children to join them for a summer block party Saturday, June 10. The faith-led organization promises a bouncy house, face painting and other games. They will also be providing hot dogs and burgers off the grill, complete with refreshments and treats.

The party will also serve as a food drive to support Lynnwood Food Bank. Suggested donations include tomato sauce, pasta, rice, canned foods and beans. Donors will be entered into a raffle for an Italian-themed gift basket from Trader Joe’s or a $50 gift card from either Grocery Outlet or QFC.

The free event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pacific Peace Center, located at 6328 180th St. S.W. More information can be found here.