Family Peace Association hosting International Culture Festival Nov. 15

Family Peace Association will be hosting its first-ever International Culture & Family Festival from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 15 at Pacific Peace Center, 6328 180th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

According to the association’s website, the festival is a celebration where people of all ethnic backgrounds come together to share about the rich traditions that strengthen their family bonds. “By showcasing inspiring stories and heartfelt cultural performances, we hope to foster connection, appreciation and a deeper understanding of the values that shape strong, loving families,” the association said.

With the theme “Traditions That Uplift Family Bonds,” the festival will include family friendly activity booths, storytelling, cultural performances and international food.

While the festival is free, donations will be accepted for booths and activities.

Pacific Peace Center is located at 6328 180th St. S.W., Lynnwood. Learn more at usa.familypeace.org.