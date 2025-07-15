Father jailed after 4-year-old accidentally shoots mother in unincorporated Lynnwood

A 44-year-old man was booked into Snohomish County Jail Tuesday after a 4-year-old boy accidentally shot his 42-year-old mother in the arm with an unsecured firearm.

According to Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Renee Cooper, South County deputies responded just after 8 a.m. to a report of an assault with a weapon in the 3100 block of 164th Street Southwest in unincorporated Lynnwood. “Upon arrival, deputies discovered that a 4-year-old child had accessed a loaded firearm and accidentally shot his 42-year-old mother,” Cooper said.

The woman sustained a gunshot wound to her upper left arm. She was transported to Harborview Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The 4-year-old also sustained minor injuries during the incident.

During the investigation, deputies learned that the child had retrieved the firearm from his father, who was asleep on the couch at the time, Cooper said. Multiple unsecured firearms were observed throughout the residence, she added.

The man was arrested and booked into the Snohomish County Jail on charges of reckless endangerment and unlawful storage of a firearm. The 4-year-old and a 9-year-old child also living in the home were released to family members following the incident.