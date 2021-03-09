Favorite boating apps topic of March 10 Safe Boating Education Night

The next 2021 Safe Boating Education Night is at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 10 and will focus on boating apps.

The seminar is co-sponsored by the Edmonds Yacht Club, the Port of Edmonds and the Coast Guard Auxiliary.

Panelists will share their favorite “general boating, fishing, navigation, weather” apps they use to stay organized, informed and safe out on the water.

This is a free virtual event via Zoom. Click on the following link to register: www.eventbrite.com/e/boating-apps-tickets-142447017865