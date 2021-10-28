FC Edmonds soccer players selected for Surf premier league teams

FC Edmonds, the competitive soccer option of Sno-King Youth Club that primarily serves players from the Edmonds School District, announced that nine players were selected for Washington Premier League Surf Academy teams.
According to Rayn Camden, Sno-King director of soccer operations, the WPL Surf Academy is a pathway for players who aspire to reach the next level and play collegiate soccer. Players are selected from across the state of Washington.
“This is a true honor for FC Edmonds, our coaching staff, and players,” he said.
Here’s the list of players selected for Surf Academy Teams:
Sean Balen – Boys 2004
Jax-Kelley-Aranda – Boys 2010
Evan Kimmitt – Boys 2010
Samuel Mouttet – Boys 2009
Madalyn Bryant – Girls 2008
Lilly Burris – Girls 2010
Ali Fortune – Girls 2010
Avila Maul – Girls 2010
Betsy Myers – Girls 2010
