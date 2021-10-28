FC Edmonds soccer players selected for Surf premier league teams

FC Edmonds, the competitive soccer option of Sno-King Youth Club that primarily serves players from the Edmonds School District, announced that nine players were selected for Washington Premier League Surf Academy teams.

According to Rayn Camden, Sno-King director of soccer operations, the WPL Surf Academy is a pathway for players who aspire to reach the next level and play collegiate soccer. Players are selected from across the state of Washington.

“This is a true honor for FC Edmonds, our coaching staff, and players,” he said.

Here’s the list of players selected for Surf Academy Teams:

Sean Balen – Boys 2004

Jax-Kelley-Aranda – Boys 2010

Evan Kimmitt – Boys 2010

Samuel Mouttet – Boys 2009

Madalyn Bryant – Girls 2008

Lilly Burris – Girls 2010

Ali Fortune – Girls 2010

Avila Maul – Girls 2010

Betsy Myers – Girls 2010