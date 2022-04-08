FC Edmonds soccer tryouts May 7

FC Edmonds, the competitive soccer option of Sno-King Youth Club that primarily serves players from the Edmonds School District, is holding tryouts for boys and girls on May 7 at Meadowdale Playfields.
Tryouts are open to those players born in the years 2012-2005. You must register online to be considered.
For more information and to register, visit the website.
