Fearnehough appointed to South County Fire board

Michael Fearnehough has been appointed to the South County Fire Board of Commissioners.

Fearnehough was the board’s unanimous choice to fill a vacant commissioner seat in Election District 2, which includes Lynnwood neighborhoods west of Highway 99 and the unincorporated communities of Esperance, Lake Serene and Picnic Point. He replaces Greg Urban, who resigned from the board in July when he moved out of the area.

“We are pleased to welcome Michael to the Board of Fire Commissioners. Our residents will be well served by his knowledge of emergency service and demonstrated commitment to public service,” said Board Chair Derek Daniels.

Fearnehough served nearly 14 years with the Federal Emergency Management Agency. He has been a volunteer firefighter lieutenant, emergency medical technician and emergency medical instructor. He is the owner and chief of operations for Cascadia Emergency Management, LLC, providing disaster training and event support.

“I am honored to have this opportunity to support the fire service and my community. I look forward to working with staff and my fellow commissioners to build consensus on needs and a long-term vision to maintain high-quality, cost-effective emergency services in southwest Snohomish County,” Fearnehough said.

South County Fire provides fire and emergency medical services to more than 270,000 residents of Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and unincorporated southwest Snohomish County.