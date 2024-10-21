Federal benefits health fairs scheduled for November and December in Northwest WA

The Northwest Washington National Active & Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Association will be hosting six health fairs at various locations in November and December.

The health fairs will be staffed by representatives from the major Federal Employee/Postal Service Health Benefits (FEHB/PSHB) plans. Representatives will distribute and discuss their 2025 plans, and will be available to answer questions and explain how changes in the coming year will affect benefits for current federal employees, NARFE members, retirees, and their spouses or survivors.

The health fair schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, Nov. 6, 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Open forum fair, located at the USFS & NPS Office, 810 State Route 20, Sedro-Woolley.



Call 360-856-5700 for directions.

Thursday, Nov. 7, 1-3 p.m.

This fair begins with presentations and is located at Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland St., Mount Vernon.

Call 360-416-1585 for directions.

Saturday, Nov. 16, 2-5:30 p.m.

Presentations at 2 and 4 p.m. with an open forum after brief presentations, located at Bellingham Central Library, 210 Central Ave., Bellingham.

Call 360-778-7200 for directions.

Wednesday, Nov. 20, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

This fair begins with presentations and is located at Evergreen Lanes, 5111 Claremont Way, Everett.

Call 425-259-7206 for directions.

Wednesday, Nov. 20, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

This fair begins with presentations and is located at Lynnwood Library, 19200 – 44th Ave. W. Lynnwood.



Call 425-778-2148 for directions.

Tuesday, Dec. 3, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Open forum fair, located at Bellingham Central Library, 210 Central Ave, Bellingham.

Call 360-778-7200 for directions.

For more information, call Merry at 360-202-8999.