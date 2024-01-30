Federal grant worth $12 million awarded to aid truck parking

The U.S. Department of Transportation on Monday announced the award of a $12 million grant to the states of Washington, Oregon and California to provide truck drivers with real-time truck parking availability information.

The project, funded through the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America program, will deploy a regional truck parking information management system at approximately 54 truck parking facilities along the entire length of the Interstate 5 corridor.

Truck drivers will be able to access this information electronically to make critical decisions about where they will stop for required rest breaks and overnight parking, according to a new release.

Finding safe and adequate truck parking along I-5 between the Canadian and Mexican borders is a daily challenge for truck drivers. This critical project will use technology to help commercial drivers make better-informed truck parking decisions and enable the more efficient use of existing truck parking capacity along the I-5 corridor.

Drivers will have four ways to get parking information: a website/mobile application, an application program interface, an in-cab system and dynamic parking availability signs. This will result in safety, economic, environmental, infrastructure and quality of life benefits for truck drivers, businesses and communities that depend on the corridor.

“Transportation departments in Washington, Oregon and California collaborated on this project to bring truck drivers the real-time information they have long sought on truck parking availability,” said Washington’s Secretary of Transportation Roger Millar. “Rather than guessing on what parking might be available up ahead and spending precious time seeking safe locations to park for mandated rest periods, truck drivers will soon be able to make informed plans using real-time information. Keeping truck drivers safe and productive is a win for all of us.”

“The real-time information offered by this project will be a game-changer for freight on Interstate 5, providing truck drivers with parking information that not only enhances their health and safety but also reduces the environmental impact on communities surrounding the corridor,” said Tony Tavares, Caltrans director. “We want to thank the Oregon and Washington departments of transportation for their collaborative partnership and look forward to working together to implement this transformative project.”

“Our success with this grant is due to the strong partnership among the west coast states,” said Amy Ramsdell, ODOT Commerce and Compliance Division administrator. “We are excited this grant will allow us to provide real-time information to truck drivers to help them find safe truck parking along the interstate.”