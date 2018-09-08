Federal Transit Administration awards Sound Transit with $100 million for light rail

Sound Transit has recently been awarded $100 million for the Lynnwood Link light rail project by the federal government, but will need to sign an agreement with the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) before accessing it, or the $100 million the administration reserved for the project last year.

According to our online news partner The Seattle Times, this is the second year in a row that the FTA has reserved money for the project.

Sound Transit CEO Peter Rogoff told the Times Friday he’s “more optimistic than I’ve been in a year” that the agency will have a finalized agreement with the FTA by the end of 2018. Rogoff said he spoke with acting FTA administrator Jane Williams on Thursday about the final steps needed to get a full-funding grant agreement signed.

Those include routine negotiations on contract language and review periods for the Office of the Secretary of Transportation and the Office of Management and Budget, Rogoff said.

In total, Sound Transit is seeking nearly $1.2 billion in federal money for its line from Northgate to Lynnwood, which is now tentatively scheduled to open in mid-2024 at a cost of $2.8 billion to $3.2 billion.

For more from The Seattle Times, click here.