Fentanyl overdoses suspected as seven Snohomish County Jail inmates taken to hospital Wednesday night

Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating after seven Snohomish County Jail inmates suffered fentanyl overdoses at the jail Wednesday nigt and were transported to Providence Medical Center.

According to sheriff’s office spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe, corrections deputies called a medical emergency at the jail around 7:35 p.m. Wednesday after deputy inside a housing module observed an inmate displaying symptoms of an opiate overdose. The deputy called for jail medical staff to respond and while jail staff were treating the first inmate, a second inmate in the same module began displaying similar signs of an overdose.

A total of seven inmates showed physical signs of an overdose and were administered Narcan, O’Keefe said. First responders from Everett Fire were dispatched to the scene and the inmates were transported to Everett’s Providence Regional Medical Center.

“All the inmates were conscious when transported and are expected to survive,” O’Keefe said. “Five of the inmates have since been released from the hospital and have returned to the jail.”

As of midnight Wednesday, the housing module where the medical emergencies occurred was locked down and all inmates were being strip searched.

“The Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force responded to the scene and is conducting a criminal investigation,” O’Keefe said. “At this time, detectives believe fentanyl was brought inside the facility by an inmate and have identified a suspect. Fentanyl was recovered from the suspect’s cell.

Due to the rise in fentanyl in the community, all Snohomish County Corrections Deputies in early 2023 began carrying Narcan while on duty, she added.