Ferguson taps Seattle state senator to lead WA Department of Commerce

Washington State Sen. Joe Nguyen will be the new director of the Department of Commerce.

Gov.-elect Bob Ferguson on Thursday announced Nguyen’s appointment to lead the agency, which manages a budget of $7.9 billion and administers more than 100 programs in the areas of housing, energy, community and economic development, local government and business services.

Nguyen will succeed Mike Fong who was recently named Snohomish County’s executive director for economic development.

A White Center Democrat, Nguyen represents the 34th Legislative District, which extends south from Seattle and includes Vashon Island. He was first elected to the state Senate in 2018 and reelected in 2022. In 2021, he challenged King County Executive Dow Constantine, a fellow Democrat, but lost.

Nguyen is chair of the Senate Environment, Energy & Technology Committee, where he’s worked on implementing major climate policies, including the Climate Commitment Act, and artificial intelligence legislation. He also serves as a vice chair of the Ways & Means Committee.

“Senator Nguyen brings experienced leadership and a strong record on fighting to improve the lives of Washingtonians to this critical agency,” Ferguson said in a press release. “I know he will help ensure state government works better for the people.”

Nguyen is the second sitting lawmaker Ferguson has chosen for his cabinet. Last week, the incoming governor named Rep. Tana Senn, D-Mercer Island, as the next leader of the Department of Children, Youth and Families.

Nguyen’s appointment starts Jan. 15. His resignation from the Legislature will trigger a replacement process, with the King County Council giving final approval for another Democrat to take his seat. The legislative district he represents is a safe Democratic seat. He won reelection in 2022 with 86% of the vote.

— By Jerry Cornfield, Washington State Standard

Washington State Standard is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Washington State Standard maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Bill Lucia for questions: info@washingtonstatestandard.com.