Fern Harlan: She leaves behind a legacy of love and dedication

Fern Harlan

Fern Harlan (nee Ingalls), was born in 1933 on a ranch in Nebraska where she was the youngest of 10 siblings. It was not long before her father moved the family to a farm in Stockport, Iowa. As a young woman she moved to Seattle in 1952, seeking a different path and leaving behind farm life to embrace new opportunities. Her high school sweetheart R.A. soon followed, leading to marriage in 1953 and eventually a home they built and lived in together in Edmonds until R.A.’s passing in 2005.

Fern raised four children and despite them, kept a spotless home. She was known for her exceptional baking skills and love for nurturing others with this talent. In the 70’s Fern pursued further education at community college learning bookkeeping and business machines to help her husband with his business. She and R.A. were active members of local churches throughout their 52 year marriage. Fern loved babies and devoted countless hours to nurturing them in her church’s nursery. Her life was marked by resilience, fierce independence, and a love for life’s simple pleasures.

In her later years, Fern was known for her beautiful snow-white hair and was universally praised as a sweet woman by all of her friends and many acquaintances. She leaves behind a legacy of love and dedication. At age 91 and a half years, Fern passed peacefully at Evergreen Hospital in Kirkland, Washington.

Fern leaves behind her four children, Cindy (Larry Springer) of Bothell, Rodrick (Jonna) of Cle Elum, Autumn of West Seattle, and Scott of Monroe. She also had six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Most recently, Fern resided in Bothell near family.

We would like to thank her friends, Suzanne and Dick Obendorf, Marilyn and Kjell Martinsen, Janet and Gary Cross, and Candee and Dick Horch, for their constant support and kindness to mom.

A private family service for our mother Fern, will be held in June.