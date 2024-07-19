Ferry line cutting is not only bad manners — it will cost you $145

Posted: July 19, 2024 22
Photo courtesy Edmonds Police Department

If your plans call for ferry travel this summer, Washington State Patrol and the Edmonds and Mukilteo police departments will be watching for line cutting and other violations at both the Edmonds-Kingston and Mukilteo-Clinton docks.

“A friendly reminder — your parents and teachers probably taught you that it’s not polite to cut in front of others. In this case, it will also cost you $145,” Edmonds police said on Facebook.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME