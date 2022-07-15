Ferry riders, pack your patience: One-boat Edmonds-Kingston service likely this weekend

Bad news for ferry commuters this weekend. The Washington State Ferries said Friday morning that due to a shortage of available crew, the Edmonds/Kingston ferry route will likely not have a second vessel and be on one-boat alternate service Saturday and Sunday, July 16-17.

“Customers traveling by vehicle are encouraged to plan ahead and give themselves extra travel time, as they may encounter long waits with local events happening in the area that will likely increase traffic on the route,” the ferry service said in an alert. “Passengers may want to consider alternate routes or walking on to avoid lengthy waits at the terminal.”

Should a second boat become available for the route, the ferry system will send additional updates. Customers can also check the online schedule for more information on scheduled sailings and also view the real-time travel map for live boat location information.