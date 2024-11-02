Ferry worker on leave after allegations of bathroom photography on Edmonds-Kingston run

Washington State Ferries said it is investigating after an employee was reportedly caught taking photos of someone in the women’s restroom on the Edmonds-Kingston ferry run.

The allegations were first reported by KING-TV on Friday. Ferries spokesperson Dana Warr confirmed Saturday that the ferry worker is on administrative leave, stating the ferry system takes the allegation “very seriously.”

According to KING-TV, the ferry service hasn’t said when the act occurred, the age of the victim or if it is an isolated incident.

“The reported reprehensible behavior of one employee is not representative of our incredible workforce, who safely move customers daily to their destinations,” Ware added. “We have talked with the victim’s family and have offered our support and apologies.”

The employee has been removed from work and will remain on administrative leave until an investigation is complete, Ware said. “They will not be on WSF property – terminals or vessels – while the investigation is conducted. We have been coordinating with Washington State Patrol and the U.S. Coast Guard on this matter and are committed to complying with any actions or steps those agencies request of us.”