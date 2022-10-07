Filbert Road closed at I-405 this weekend

Travelers in the Alderwood and Lynnwood area should plan ahead for a full weekend closure of State Route 524 (Filbert Road) at I-405 between Locust and Larch ways, the Washington State Department of Transportation said.

From 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 until 4:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, local residents, pedestrians, cyclists, and travelers should avoid SR 524 (Filbert Road) where it passes under I-405 and use alternate routes. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close the road to modify stormwater drainage systems. Travelers will not be able to travel under I-405 using SR 524 during this closure.

Travelers will use signed detours on local streets.

– Eastbound travelers will be detoured south on Locust Way to Logan Road, turn east to Damson Road, then head north crossing under I-405 to rejoin SR 524 (Filbert Road).

– Westbound travelers will be directed south on Damson Road to Logan Road, then turn west to Locust Way, then north to rejoin SR 524 (Filbert Road).

Drivers should expect congestion in the area and allow extra time to reach their destinations.