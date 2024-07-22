Final 2024 Meet Me at the Park event at South Lynnwood Park July 16

The final of three Meet Me at the Park events sponsored by the City of Lynnwood is scheduled for 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 23 at South Lynnwood Park, 20915 61st Ave. W.

Local nonprofit agencies will visit Lynnwood parks across the city this summer to provide information about their no-cost or low-cost services, resources and programs. The park visits will have free, fun activities for kids. Due to parking constraints, event organizers encourage attendees to walk or bike.