Final 2024 Meet Me at the Park event at South Lynnwood Park July 16

Posted: July 21, 2024 12
South Lynnwood Park. (File photo)

The final of three Meet Me at the Park events sponsored by the City of Lynnwood is scheduled for 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 23 at South Lynnwood Park, 20915 61st Ave. W.

Local nonprofit agencies will visit Lynnwood parks across the city this summer to provide information about their no-cost or low-cost services, resources and programs. The park visits will have free, fun activities for kids. Due to parking constraints, event organizers encourage attendees to walk or bike.

 

