Final ‘Meet Me at the Park’ event of summer at Spruce Park July 25

The City of Lynnwood’s final “Meet Me at the Park” event is Tuesday, July 25 at Spruce Park, 16864 36th Ave. W.

All are invited to visit the park, where local non-profit agencies will provide information about their no-cost or low-cost services, resources and programs for you and your family.

There will be free, fun, safe activities for kids, prizes and giveaways.

The event runs from 6-8:30 p.m.