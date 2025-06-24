Final paving work on 35th/36th Avenues West in Lynnwood this week

Snohomish County Public Works said it will be completing the final phase of paving work on 35th Avenue West and part of 36th Avenue West by Friday, June 27 in unincorporated north Lynnwood.

The project started on June 7 between Highway 99 and 164th Street Southwest.

A single lane for vehicles will remain open through the construction zone from 164th Street Southwest to 148th Street Southwest during work hours, with flaggers alternating the direction of traffic. The 20 mph speed limit remains in effect with speed enforcement measures.

This two-mile corridor improvement is a joint effort between the City of Lynnwood and Snohomish County. The county’s project is the section between 164th Street Southwest and Highway 99.

The planned improvements to the existing two-lane roadway include the addition of a two-way center turn lane, sidewalks, bike lanes, bus pullouts, streetlights, landscape features, and stormwater drainage facilities from 164th to 148th Streets Southwest. The entire stretch of roadway, from 164th Street Southwest to Highway 99, will also be repaved. In order to make space for the improvements, on-street parking will be eliminated.

“Paving work is a milestone that means the corridor project is nearing completion. Work is expected to wrap up during fall 2025,” according to the county website.