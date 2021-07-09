Final week for Edmonds In Bloom garden tour early bird tickets

The weather report looks good and so do the six featured gardens. Buy your Edmonds in Bloom Garden Tour tickets now at early bird prices through July 16.

Early bird tickets ($15 each) are available at Bountiful Home, FIELD and Garden Gear & Gallery in downtown Edmonds and at Sky Nursery in Shoreline through 5 p.m. Friday, July 16. Read about the gardens and plan your route and your day.

Enjoy young gardens and mature landscapes, novel approaches for planting in challenging spaces, charming outdoor gathering spaces plus water features, vegetable gardens and more. The gardens are bursting with blossoms, colors and creativity.

Tickets purchased online at edmondsinbloom.com ($15) before 5 p.m. on July 16 will be available for pickup on tour day (July 18) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Salish Crossing, 190 Sunset Ave. S. (Dayton Street and Highway 104).

Day of Tour tickets ($20) will be available at the Edmonds in Bloom Ticket Tent at Salish Crossing, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Edmonds in Bloom is an all-volunteer non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the floral beautification of the community by uniting the residents, organizations and businesses of Edmonds, supporting horticultural education, and creating a colorful and vibrant place to live, work and visit.

Proceeds from the Garden Tour support a variety of projects and activities in the community. Visit edmondsinbloom.com for more information.