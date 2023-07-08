Final week of Snohomish County paving project brings lane, ramp closures on I-405

Nightly lane and ramp closures are scheduled July 9-14 for southbound Interstate 405 near the I-5 interchange in Lynnwood and northbound I-405 in Bothell, as a Snohomish County paving project enters its final week of work.

State Route 92 near Lake Stevens also will be reduced to a single lane with alternating traffic for one night before the project calls it a wrap.

All work is weather-dependent and may be rescheduled, but people should expect:

I-405 lane closures

10:30 p.m. Sunday, July 9, to 5 a.m. Monday, July 10: Up to two lanes of northbound I-405 will close near the SR 527/Bothell-Everett Highway interchange.

8 p.m. Monday, July 10, to 5 a.m. Friday, July 14: Up to three lanes of southbound I-405 will close nightly near the I-5 interchange in Lynnwood.

SR 527 ramp closures

10:30 p.m. Sunday, July 9, to 5 a.m. Monday, July 10: The ramps from northbound and southbound SR 527 to northbound I-405 will close. A signed detour will guide people to the northbound I-405 on-ramp at Northeast 195th Street.

I-5 ramp closure

8 p.m. Monday, July 10, to 5 a.m. Friday, July 14: The ramp from northbound I-5 to southbound I-405 will close nightly. A signed detour will guide people to the Alderwood Mall Parkway on-ramp to southbound SR 525 and onto southbound I-405.

SR 92 lane closure



8 p.m. Thursday, July 13, to 4:30 a.m. Friday, July 14: SR 92 will be reduced to a single lane between 99th and 113th avenues Northeast with pilot cars alternating traffic. This work may be shifted earlier in the week if work wraps up early on I-405.

When all northbound or southbound I-405 general-purpose lanes are closed, vehicles will use the express toll lanes, which are free between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m.

During the project, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation have repaired and repaved damaged sections of highways and ramps, repaired bridge decks, replaced expansion joints and pavement markings and made curb ramp improvements.

People can receive real-time travel information on mobile phones with the WSDOT mobile app, the WSDOT real-time travel map or by following the WSDOT Traffic Twitter account.