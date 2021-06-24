Find your sun hat: ‘Dangerously hot’ weather conditions in forecast Friday-Monday

The National Weather Service Seattle is predicting excessive heat in Western Washington from Friday afternoon through Monday evening, including “dangerously hot” conditions with afternoon highs in the 90s and near 100 possible in some parts of Western Washington Saturday through Monday.

The weather service warns that there is the “potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.”

In addition, “overnight lows during this time frame will only cool off into the 60s and lower 70s and thus will not offer much in the way of cooling,” the weather service said.

According to the weather service, the predicted highs for South Snohomish County are 88 degrees on Saturday, 91 on Sunday and 93 on Monday.

Noting that many homes in Puget Sound don’t have central air conditioning, the National Weather Service also provided this handy graphic for keeping your home cool during the heat wave. Among the suggestions: Open windows just before going to bed, keep your blinds closed, use fans, cook outdoors and sleep in the basement.

The weather service also offers these tips:

– Drink plenty of water, even if you don’t feel thirsty.

– Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

– Never leave children or pets in a vehicle.

– Check on family and neighbors, especially those without air conditioning.

– Avoid strenuous activities and limit time outdoors.

Other ideas for cooling off? City of Edmonds parks maintenance staff are working hard to facilitate an earlier-than-planned opening of the Hazel Miller spray park at City Park. Originally, the spray park wasn’t scheduled to open until July 1, but Deputy Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Director Shannon Burley said that staff have been testing the system with the goal of having it open during the heat wave. If all goes well, the spray park will operate starting Friday, June 25 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.