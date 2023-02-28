‘Finding Your Next Great Employee’ topic of March 15 Lynnwood Chamber meeting

“Current Employment Trends and Finding Your Next Great Employee” is topic for the next Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce luncheon meeting, set for 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, March 15 at the Embassy Suites, 20610 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

The presenter will be Ty Reed, manager of business engagement, Workforce Snohomish.

Cost is $35 for members and $40 for nonmembers. You can register here.