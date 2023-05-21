Fire at Bristol Square Apartments displaces 30 Lynnwood residents

Thirty people were displaced but no one was injured after a fire broke out Saturday afternoon inside a third-floor unit at Bristol Square Apartments in Lynnwood.
According to South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes, firefighters were dispatched at 3:26 p.m. to the 12-unit apartment complex, located at 15700 44th Ave. W. Flames were rising from the building’s roof when firerighters arrived, Hynes said.
Red Cross and Support 7 volunteers were working to provide temporary shelter for the victims overnight while the damage from the two-alarm fire was assessed, Hynes said. The cause is under investigation.
— By Jasmine Contreras-Lewis
