Fire causes $200K damage to former Family Fun Center building on 220th St SW

No one was injured in a fire that caused more than $200,000 damage to the former Family Fun Center building on 220th Street Southwest Edmonds early this morning.

According to South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes, a passerby called 911 at 1:55 a.m. to report black smoke and flames coming from a large building at 220th Street Southwest and Highway 99 that previously housed the Family Fun Center, formerly known as Funtasia. The building was undergoing interior demolition so it could be remodeled for use as a church, Hynes said.

South County Fire crews were assisted by the Shoreline Fire Department, and at the fire’s peak about 50 firefighters were on scene. Due to excessive heat and limited visibility from heavy smoke inside the structure, crews initially had to attack from outside to knock down the bulk of the fire. It took about 90 minutes for firefighters to get the fire under control.

The cause of the fire appears to be accidental, according to South County Fire investigators.