Fire Commissioners support ballot measure to replace aging 911 radio system

The South County Fire Board of Commissioners has unanimously approved a resolution supporting a ballot measure to fund replacement of the county’s aging 911 radio system.

Snohomish County Proposition 1 will be on the ballot for county voters in the Nov. 6 general election and seeks a sales tax increase of one-tenth of one percent to replace the 20-year-old Snohomish County Emergency Radio System that firefighters, police and dispatchers use to communicate when responding to 911 calls.

“Our South County Fire firefighters depend on reliable and instant 911 communications to quickly get to an emergency scene,” the resolution states. “Emergency 911 radio service has become increasingly problematic and unreliable for conducting essential 911 first response communications.”

The resolution urges voters to consider the need for maintaining continual 911 emergency communications. “Funding a reliable countywide emergency radio system for our firefighters and our partners in law enforcement is crucial to our mission of providing lifesaving public safety services,” said South County Fire Board Chair Jim Kenny.

South County Fire is the largest provider of fire and emergency medical services in Snohomish County, serving nearly 250,000 residents in unincorporated communities and the cities of Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.