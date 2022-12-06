Fire crews investigating cause of Tuesday morning Lynnwood house fire

South County Fire is investigating the cause of a fire at a home in the 6100 block of 208th Street Southwest in Lynnwood Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to the scene at approximately 9:45 a.m., South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes said. When they arrived, they found the home’s residents — a man and a woman — standing outside with heavy black smoke pouring out the front door.

“Seconds later, flames flashed out the front windows,” she said. “It took firefighters 10 to 15 minutes to get the flames under control.”

While no people were injured in the incident, one cat died.

Support 7 and Red Cross are working to assist the two displaced residents.