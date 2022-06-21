Officials investigating cause of fire that destroyed Highway 99 building overnight

Officials from South County Fire and Lynnwood police are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a commercial building overnight near the intersection of Highway 99 and 196th Street Southwest.

According to South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes, crews were called to the fire at approximately 11:30 p.m. Monday. The building, which housed three businesses, was completely engulfed when firefighters arrived on scene, Hynes said.

“When the first fire truck arrived, there were already flames blowing out the front windows of the building,” she added.

Highway 99 was shut down between 196th and 188th Streets Southwest while crews worked to douse the flames. Power lines in the area were also turned off for safety, resulting in a significant power outage for many buildings in the surrounding areas.

“We ended up having to pull crews out of the building because the roof was threatening to collapse,” Hynes said. “And it eventually did. The building is a total loss. But thankfully, no one was injured.”

Crews from Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue assisted South County Fire. About 50 firefighters were on scene at the peak of the fire, Hynes said.

The Lynn-Ree Apartments, located next door, were evacuated as well, with many of its units receiving smoke damage. Hynes said the American Red Cross has stepped in to assist at least eight residents who have been displaced.

The fire was contained and Highway 99 fully reopened at around 5 a.m.Tuesday.

The businesses located inside the building — Speedy Signs, Shannon Towing and International Auto Glass & Window Tint LLC — will be closed until further notice.

–By Lauren Reichenbach