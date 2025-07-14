Fire safety tips for people with disabilities

National Disability Independence Day is celebrated every year on July 26. According to the Centers for Disease Control, as of 2024, nearly one in three people in the United States lives with a disability. The United States Fire Administration indicates 30% of the fire deaths that occurred between 2017 to 2019 involved a person with a disability. Of the 72 fire deaths that occurred in Washington state in 2024, 11% were reported as individuals having a disability.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office said it is committed to reducing the risk of fire in every community throughout Washington. Proactive preparation and prevention are essential steps in keeping your household safe. One of the most important things you can do is develop a home evacuation plan that is well-practiced, inclusive, and effective for everyone in your home.

To enhance your fire preparedness, consider the following recommendations:

Install interconnected smoke alarms throughout your home to ensure that when one sounds, they all do.

Test smoke alarms monthly and follow the manufacturer’s instructions for maintenance and battery replacement recommendations.

For individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing, use alarms with visual alerts (flashing lights) or tactile alerts (bed shakers or vibrating devices).

If possible, sleep on the ground floor to make evacuation easier.

Keep bedroom doors closed while sleeping to slow the spread of smoke and fire.

Create an escape plan with at least two exit routes from every room.

Involve all members of the household in planning and practice regularly to ensure everyone knows what to do.

If you have a service animal, include them in your practice drills.

Consult with your local fire department as they can help evaluate and improve your evacuation plan.

For more information, contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office at 360-596-3904.