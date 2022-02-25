Fire under SR 525 closes Ash Way near Maple Road

Updated Feb. 25 with road opening information.

Lynnwood police responded to a fire Friday morning at an encampment under State Route 525. As a result, Ash Way was closed around Maple Road.

Ash Way is now back open to the public.

According to the Lynnwood police Twitter account, initial reports are that everyone was safely evacuated from the area.

South County Fire, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and Lynnwood police were on scene investigating the cause of the fire.

Washington State Department of Transportation is also on scene to assess any possible bridge damage.