Firefighters rescue two dogs from Lynnwood house fire Tuesday

South County Fire firefighters rescued two dogs from a Lynnwood house fire Tuesday morning.

Around 8 a.m., neighbors saw smoke coming from a Lynnwood home in the 7100 block of 189th Place Southwest and called 911. After saving the dogs from the burning home, crews quickly extinguished the fire and kept it from spreading beyond the kitchen.

Firefighters treated one dog with oxygen. Both dogs were reunited with their owner — who wasn’t home when the fire started– and appeared to be doing well. While there was smoke damage throughout the house, no one was injured. Support 7 assisted the displaced resident. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.