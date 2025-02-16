Firefighters respond to residential water heater fire in Alderwood Manor

Firefighters stopped a fire from spreading through a home in the Alderwood Manor area of Lynnwood Saturday morning, South County Fire said.



Firefighters contained the fire to an electric water heater in the garage, South County Fire said in a social media post. No one was home at the time except a dog that was not injured.



“This is a good reminder to test your smoke alarms,” the post said. “Replaceable batteries should be changed at least every year. Replace all smoke alarms older than 10 years.