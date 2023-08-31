Firefighters to host 9/11 memorial ceremony in Edmonds

Firefighters from South County Fire will host a 9/11 memorial ceremony on Sept. 11, 9:11 a.m., at the Fallen Firefighter Memorial Park at Edmonds Fire Station 17, 275 6th Ave. N. All are welcome to attend.

The backdrop for the ceremony will be the 9/11 Memorial built around a 1-ton beam recovered from the collapsed World Trade Center. The beam is supported by two stainless steel towers above a pentagonal foundation. Flanking the beam are two walls of glass tiles honoring each of the nearly 3,000 people killed, including 343 firefighters, 60 police and 10 emergency medical services workers.

The ceremony presented by South County Union Firefighters IAFF Local 1828 will feature the South County Fire Honor Guard and bugler Debbie Dawson, a retired Edmonds Police Department officer. The guest speaker will be retired Snohomish County Fire District 1 Capt. Andy Speier, a former New York firefighter who returned immediately following the Sept. 11 attacks to search for his fallen colleagues at Ground Zero.