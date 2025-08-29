Firefighters to host 9/11 memorial ceremony in Edmonds

Firefighters from South County Fire will host a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony on Sept. 11, 9:11 a.m., at the Fallen Firefighter Memorial Park at Downtown Edmonds Fire Station 17, 275 6th Ave. N. Everyone is welcome to attend.

The ceremony will be held in front of the 9/11 Memorial built around a 1-ton beam recovered from the collapsed World Trade Center. The beam is supported by two stainless steel towers above a pentagonal foundation. Flanking the beam are two walls of glass tiles honoring each of the nearly 3,000 people killed, including 343 firefighters, 60 police officers and 10 emergency medical services workers.

The ceremony, presented by South County Union Firefighters IAFF Local 1828, will feature the South County Fire Honor Guard; bugler Debbie Dawson, a retired Edmonds Police Department officer; and guest speaker retired Snohomish County Fire District 1 Capt.

Andy Speier, a former New York firefighter who returned immediately following the Sept. 11 attacks to search for his fallen colleagues at Ground Zero. In addition to honoring 9/11 victims, firefighters will also remember South County Fire Captain Dean Warren, who died in the line of duty from occupational cancer.