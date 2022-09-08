Firefighters to host 9/11 memorial ceremony in Edmonds Sunday

The public is invited to attend a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony in Edmonds hosted by South County Union Firefighters Local 1828 on Sept. 11 to remember and honor the victims of the 2001 terrorist attacks.

The ceremony will begin at 9:11 a.m., in front of the 9/11 Memorial in Fallen Firefighter Memorial Park at downtown Edmonds Fire Station 17, 275 6th Ave. N. The program will feature the South County Fire Honor Guard, bugler and retired Edmonds animal control officer Debbie Dawson, and a guest speaker — retired Snohomish County Fire District 1 Capt. Andy Speier, a former New York firefighter who returned immediately following the Sept. 11 attacks to search for his fallen colleagues at Ground Zero.

The backdrop for the ceremony will be the 9/11 Memorial built around a 1-ton beam recovered from the collapsed World Trade Center. The beam is supported by two stainless steel towers above a pentagonal foundation. Flanking the beam are two walls of glass tiles honoring each of the nearly 3,000 people killed, including 343 firefighters, 60 police and 10 emergency medical services workers.