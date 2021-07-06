First Citizens Bank opens new Lynnwood branch

First Citizens Bank has opened a new two-story, 8,400-square-foot branch at 2600 162nd St. S.W. in Lynnwood, expanding its footprint north in the Puget Sound market.

The Lynnwood branch is the first of two local First Citizens locations that will debut this summer. In August, the bank plans to open a new 7,700-square-foot location in downtown Tacoma at 2108 Commerce St. in the Brewery Blocks redevelopment.

“We’re excited about giving our customers greater access to our products and services at this prominent location in Lynnwood,” said Area Executive Matt Green. “The new branch represents a significant investment in the community and an important addition to our branch network. We’ve served people and businesses in the Puget Sound area for more than 16 years. We look forward to continuing to help them with all their banking needs at this facility for many more years.”

The Lynnwood facility includes a first floor with main lobby, conference room and five offices and a second floor with a larger conference room and seven offices. The branch was conceptually designed by renowned British architect Ptolemy Dean, who is also the 19th “Surveyor of the Fabric” overseeing upkeep of Westminster Abbey. He has served as a consultant for the creation of many of the bank’s key offices for years.

Hours of operation for the Lynnwood branch are 9 a.m.-11:45 p.m. and 1:15 p.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

First Citizens operates six locations in the greater Puget Sound area and offers a complete line of personal and business services. The bank’s Seattle business and commercial banking office recently closed in conjunction with the Lynnwood opening.

Founded in 1898 and headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, First Citizens Bank serves customers at more than 500 branches in 19 states. For more information, visit firstcitizens.com.