First Lunar New Year Edmonds celebration Jan. 29 to welcome the Year of the Tiger

The first-ever Lunar New Year Edmonds celebration will welcome the Year of the Tiger with a day full of family-friendly festivities on Saturday, Jan. 29.

Events include a traditional lion dance performance and kung fu demonstration in two locations. The lion dance and Master David Leong’s Northwest Kung Fu will perform at 10:30 a.m. at the North Chinese Grace Church Parking Lot (22727 Hwy 99, Edmonds) and again at noon during the inaugural Edmonds Winter Market, 121 5th Ave. N.

A free family movie, Over the Moon, will be shown at the Edmonds Theater at 1 p.m., sponsored by the Mayo Family. A community celebration booth at the winter market will have information and giveaways, including red envelopes (read more about them here) from the Foundation for Edmonds Schools District and RedKind Hunniwater. Local businesses have contributed to a raffle gift basket.

An art installation designed by Edmonds-Woodway High School senior Caitlin Chung, with the support of the City of Edmonds Arts Commission, will be on view on the perimeter fence at Frances Anderson Center. In addition, Lunar New Year-themed art by students from Seaview Elementary, Sherwood Elementary, and Madrona K-8 will be on display at local businesses.

Lunar New Year Edmonds grew out of a discussion among members of the Edmonds Diversity Commission about the importance of representation in city- recognized holiday celebrations. A group of Edmonds community members and business owners formed a planning group to launch the first annual Edmonds Lunar New Year celebration — despite the myriad challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After organizing Unite Against Hate with local leaders in response to increased acts of violence against our Asian community, we saw a need for cultural connection and representation in our city’s celebrations and community events,“ said Karin Butler, a local business owner and a member of the Lunar New YearEdmonds organizing committee.

Lunar New Year Edmonds seeks to recognize and celebrate the distinctive diversity of Asian Americans in Edmonds, and to share this celebration with fellow community members.

More information can be found at www.lunarnewyearedmonds.com