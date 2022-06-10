First of three Lynnwood History and Heritage Days June 11

Posted: June 9, 2022
Interurban car and historic buildings at Heritage Park. (Photo courtesy City of Lynnwood)

The City of Lynnwood is presenting the first of its three summertime History and Heritage Days on Saturday, June 11 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Heritage Park.

Free public tours of Interurban Car No. 55 from the historic Seattle-Everett interurban trolley line will be available during the event. In addition, all of the park’s historic buildings including the Lynnwood-Alderwood Manor Heritage Association, Sno-Isle Genealogical Society, Northwest Veterans Museum and the Wickers Building will be open for visitors. More information can be viewed here.

