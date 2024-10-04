Fitness Corner: Stay healthy into the holidays

Fall is upon us and the holidays are right around the corner.

Along with the holidays comes cold and flu season, increased stress, decreased healthy eating and more proximity to folks who might just be sick. It’s never too early to think about keeping yourself in optimum shape to fight off any bugs that might start (or already be) circulating around, just waiting to take advantage of any chink in your immune system armor.

My own experience has been that when it is your time to get sick, you’re going to get sick. But what about all those times that your body fought off a virus and you weren’t even aware of it? It happens all the time. How we take care of ourselves can help.

In my case, I am still recovering from an unfortunate case of COVID and, surprisingly, my third time with it was the worst time! I have my fingers crossed that I got being sick out of the way and will sail through the end of the year happy and healthy.

At one point, as I was coughing and sneezing all over the house, my husband said, “If I don’t get this it will be a miracle.”

So, it seems that miracles do happen after all! It wasn’t until late on the third day that I tested positive, so he was very much exposed. I’m so relieved that he didn’t get it

Let’s look at some of the factors that are in our control that will (hopefully) help us to keep from getting sick.

Stress

It is well known that stress impacts the immune system. When stressed, you are more susceptible to illness and infection. Stress seems to be everywhere these days, from the relentless high prices to the chaotic state of the world, plus the upcoming election may be a factor for some. How do you keep from becoming overwhelmed by stress? Breathe, meditate, exercise, laugh, get some downtime, get enough sleep, call a friend, do a fun project, avoid doomscrolling. Relieving stress with alcohol or treats comes with its own set of complications, so be careful there.

Nutrition

Everyone seems to have a different idea of what type of diet will support your body the most these days. Regardless of how you choose to eat overall, there is a degree of consensus regarding certain foods: avoid sugar, avoid processed foods, eat more vegetables, eat more fruit, eat more whole foods, eat lean protein. Other than that, don’t stress over it or you may cause yourself more stress! See my previous column, Holiday event survival guide, for tips on what to do and not to do at seasonal gatherings.

Hydration

Your body functions better when hydrated. This doesn’t necessarily mean to gulp down ridiculous amounts of water every day. I generally drink about three or four 16-ounce Yeti tumblers of water daily, pacing myself throughout the day, a lifelong habit of mine. My neighbor who is working on upping her water intake is having a tough time drinking even half that amount, and perhaps she doesn’t need to strive for eight 8-oz glasses as we’ve all been told. Recent research says that water needs vary by individual, so go ahead and drink what you think is beneficial to you (well, maybe at least two glasses). Just don’t drink too much too close to bedtime or you may find your sleep isn’t as restful as you would prefer.

Exercise

It is hugely helpful to maintain some level of exercise during the holidays. I know I talk about this all the time, but exercise is so tremendous for our physical wellbeing, stress relief and immune response. You may have to adapt to inclement weather, or adjust your routine, or even rely on just going for a walk around the block at the busiest times, but it can fit into even the busiest of schedules. It can even be as simple as stretching or yoga or just dancing around the house to a great song; anything to move your body regularly!

Managing feelings

This is an intense time of year, whether you are experiencing happiness and excitement, or sadness and grief and loneliness (quite common, especially if you’ve lost someone you love.) Emotions also influence the immune system and our body’s stress response. Tools such as seeking support, journaling, and practicing mindfulness, as well as putting things in perspective (for me, reminding myself that “this too shall pass” works very well) can be very helpful in managing feelings. Establishing a positive mindset (defined by Merriam-Webster as a “mental attitude or inclination”) is also hugely powerful.

So, this holiday season, plan for a personalized approach to staying healthy. Control what you can and don’t worry too much about what you can’t. Do your best to support your body’s amazing ability to ward off pesky viruses and bacterial infections. We tend to take our health for granted, but as we are miserably reminded when we are feeling terrible, it is everything.

Even as colds, flus and COVID ramp up this year, your immune system may yet pull off a miracle by dodging it all.

Because, according to my husband, miracles do indeed happen!

— By Pritam Potts

Coach Pritam Potts is a writer and strength coach. After many years of training athletes and clients of all ages as co-owner of Edmonds-based Advanced Athlete LLC, she now lives in Dallas, Texas. She writes about health & wellbeing, grief & loss, love & life at infinitecapability.substack.com and www.advancedathlete.com.