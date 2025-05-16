Fitness fun for all: Edmonds School District Health and Wellness Expo May 31

Edmonds School District is set to host its annual Health and Wellness Expo Saturday May 31 – with hands-on opportunities for the whole family to learn and get active.

The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium: 7600 212th St. S.W. The day will be filled with activities and resources focused on physical and mental health, with “specialized support for special education families,” according to the event website.

An “Accessible Fun Run” is scheduled for 11 a.m., and is open to all ages and abilities. The district recommends participants arrive early to register – the first 100 kids registered will receive a free fun run t-shirt. Track athletes from district high schools will also be present to guide participants along the route.

Free stacks are provided, and attendees of all ages can participate in fitness challenges and movement activities. Garden experiences, health screenings and information on resources for students with disabilities will also be available during the event.

The event is free and open to the public. Visit the district’s event website for more information.

